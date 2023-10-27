For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sonny Milano a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

Milano has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Milano has zero points on the power play.

Milano averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

