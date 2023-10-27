For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sonny Milano a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

  • Milano has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Milano has zero points on the power play.
  • Milano averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

