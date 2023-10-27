On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Rasmus Sandin going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

Sandin is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Sandin has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

