The Washington Capitals, John Carlson included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Carlson's props? Here is some information to help you.

John Carlson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Carlson has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 25:17 on the ice per game.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of six games this year.

Despite recording points in five of six games this season, Carlson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Carlson has an assist in four of six games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Carlson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Carlson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 31 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 25th in the NHL.

