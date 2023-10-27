Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 27
A pair of AAC teams square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) take on the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|45.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|45.5
|-172
|+142
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Georgia vs Florida
- Oregon vs Utah
- Tulane vs Rice
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- BYU vs Texas
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Duke vs Louisville
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Washington vs Stanford
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Colorado vs UCLA
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Owls have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Charlotte has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
Florida Atlantic & Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida Atlantic
|To Win the AAC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|Charlotte
|To Win the AAC
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.