The Washington Capitals, Evgeny Kuznetsov among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Looking to bet on Kuznetsov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 20:47 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

In two of six games this season Kuznetsov has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

Kuznetsov has had an assist twice this season in six games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

