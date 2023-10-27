Should you bet on Dylan Strome to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has a goal in two of six games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Strome has scored one goal on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 30.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

