Can we count on Connor McMichael finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

McMichael has no points on the power play.

McMichael's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

