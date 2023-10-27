Capitals vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) and Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) play at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT. The Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their most recent game, while the Wild are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.
Capitals vs. Wild Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Wild 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Capitals vs Wild Additional Info
|Capitals vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Wild Player Props
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals are 2-3-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime games.
- In the two games this season the Capitals scored only one goal, they lost both times.
- Washington has finished 1-0-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering three points).
- The Capitals have scored at least three goals one time, and won that game.
- In the two games when Washington has scored a single power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to register two points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 1-1-1 (three points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|30th
|2
|Goals Scored
|3.86
|4th
|28th
|3.83
|Goals Allowed
|4.43
|32nd
|28th
|26.8
|Shots
|29.6
|21st
|8th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|35.3
|29th
|29th
|10.53%
|Power Play %
|16%
|18th
|30th
|69.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|26th
Capitals vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
