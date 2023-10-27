The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) and Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) play at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT. The Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their most recent game, while the Wild are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Wild Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Wild 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (+105)

Wild (+105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Capitals vs Wild Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals are 2-3-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime games.

In the two games this season the Capitals scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Washington has finished 1-0-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering three points).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals one time, and won that game.

In the two games when Washington has scored a single power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to register two points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 1-1-1 (three points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 30th 2 Goals Scored 3.86 4th 28th 3.83 Goals Allowed 4.43 32nd 28th 26.8 Shots 29.6 21st 8th 28.5 Shots Allowed 35.3 29th 29th 10.53% Power Play % 16% 18th 30th 69.57% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 26th

Capitals vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

