Friday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Washington Capitals (2-3-1) and the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia. The Capitals are -125 on the moneyline to win at home against the Wild (+105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Capitals Moneyline Wild Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals vs Wild Additional Info

Capitals vs. Wild Betting Trends

In two games this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Capitals have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).

The Wild fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.

Washington has never played a game this season shorter than -125 moneyline odds.

Minnesota has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nicklas Backstrom 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+120) - Dylan Strome 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (-175) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+140)

