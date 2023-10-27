The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) on Friday, with the Capitals coming off a win and the Wild off a defeat.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capitals vs Wild Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals are conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

The Capitals' 12 total goals (two per game) rank 31st in the league.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % John Carlson 6 1 4 5 8 4 - Alexander Ovechkin 6 2 3 5 4 2 0% Dylan Strome 6 4 0 4 2 3 50.6% Matthew Phillips 6 1 2 3 1 2 100% Tom Wilson 6 0 3 3 3 7 100%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 31 total goals this season (4.4 per game), 31st in the NHL.

With 27 goals (3.9 per game), the Wild have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Wild Key Players