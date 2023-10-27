Capitals vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) take on the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT. The Capitals knocked off the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their last game, while the Wild are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Capitals vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-125)
|Wild (+105)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and lost.
- Washington is yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- In two games this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Capitals vs. Wild Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|12 (31st)
|Goals
|27 (4th)
|23 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (31st)
|2 (27th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (18th)
|7 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (19th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals are ranked 31st in the NHL with 12 goals this season, an average of two per contest.
- On defense, the Capitals have conceded 23 goals (3.8 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
- They're ranked 29th in the league with a -11 goal differential .
