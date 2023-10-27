The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) take on the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT. The Capitals knocked off the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their last game, while the Wild are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Capitals vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-125) Wild (+105) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and lost.

Washington is yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

In two games this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Capitals vs Wild Additional Info

Capitals vs. Wild Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 12 (31st) Goals 27 (4th) 23 (20th) Goals Allowed 31 (31st) 2 (27th) Power Play Goals 4 (18th) 7 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (19th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals are ranked 31st in the NHL with 12 goals this season, an average of two per contest.

On defense, the Capitals have conceded 23 goals (3.8 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

They're ranked 29th in the league with a -11 goal differential .

