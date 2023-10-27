The Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.

Capitals vs. Wild Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

John Carlson is one of Washington's leading contributors with five points. He has scored one goal and picked up four assists this season.

Ovechkin has picked up five points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Dylan Strome's total of four points is via four goals and zero assists.

Hunter Shepard (1-0-0) has a goals against average of four on the season. His .818% save percentage ranks 65th in the NHL.

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello is an important part of the offense for Minnesota, with nine points this season, as he has put up two goals and seven assists in seven games.

Kaprizov is a top scorer for Minnesota, with nine total points this season. In seven contests, he has netted two goals and provided seven assists.

This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has nine points (five goals, four assists) this season.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a record of 1-1-0 in two games this season, conceding 7 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 47 saves and an .870 save percentage, 57th in the league.

Capitals vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 30th 2 Goals Scored 3.86 4th 28th 3.83 Goals Allowed 4.43 32nd 28th 26.8 Shots 29.6 21st 8th 28.5 Shots Allowed 35.3 29th 29th 10.53% Power Play % 16% 18th 30th 69.57% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 26th

