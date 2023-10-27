The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Ovechkin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Ovechkin has scored one goal on the power play.

Ovechkin averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

