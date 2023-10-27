Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Wild on October 27?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Ovechkin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Ovechkin stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Ovechkin has scored one goal on the power play.
- Ovechkin averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
