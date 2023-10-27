When the Washington Capitals face off against the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Alexeyev find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Alexeyev score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexeyev 2022-23 stats and insights

Alexeyev did not score in 32 games last season.

Alexeyev produced no points on the power play last season.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

