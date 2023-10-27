Alexander Ovechkin will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Considering a wager on Ovechkin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:30 per game on the ice, is +1.

Ovechkin has twice scored a goal in a game this season in six games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of six games this season, Ovechkin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Ovechkin has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of six games played.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 5 Points 5 2 Goals 2 3 Assists 3

