The Indiana Pacers start their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, facing the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Pacers gave up to their opponents.

Washington went 23-19 when it shot better than 48.5% from the field.

The Pacers ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Wizards ranked 23rd.

The Wizards put up an average of 113.2 points per game last year, 6.3 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pacers gave up.

When it scored more than 119.5 points last season, Washington went 13-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Wizards averaged 114.2 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 112.1.

At home, the Wizards allowed 114.6 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 114.1.

The Wizards sunk more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than away (10.3) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34%).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries