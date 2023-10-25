The Washington Wizards are 4.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Pacers in the season opener for both teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Wizards vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: MNMT and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -4.5 235.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington combined with its opponent to score more than 235.5 points in 25 of 82 games last season.

Wizards games averaged 227.5 total points last season, eight fewer than the total for this matchup.

The Wizards went 39-42-0 ATS last season.

Washington was underdogs in 55 games last season and won 18 (32.7%) of those contests.

The Wizards had a record of 9-18 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Washington has a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards performed better against the spread away (20-20-0) than at home (19-22-0) last year.

Looking at the over/under, Washington's games finished over more frequently at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (19 of 41, 46.3%) last season.

The Wizards scored 113.2 points per game last season, 6.3 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pacers allowed.

Washington went 15-5 versus the spread and 13-7 overall when scoring more than 119.5 points last season.

Wizards vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)

Wizards Pacers 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 15-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 31-14 13-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 28-17 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 30-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-8 30-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-8

