The Washington Wizards, Tyus Jones included, take the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Jones, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-133)

Over 6.5 (-133) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-167)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the league last year, giving up 119.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers gave up 45.3 rebounds per game last year, 28th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pacers allowed 26.4 per contest last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

Allowing 12.4 made three-pointers per game last year, the Pacers were 17th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyus Jones vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 30 10 1 4 2 0 4 1/14/2023 24 8 2 5 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.