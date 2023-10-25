The Washington Capitals, with Tom Wilson, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. There are prop bets for Wilson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tom Wilson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 16:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Through five games this year, Wilson has yet to score a goal.

He has two games with a point this season, but in five contests Wilson has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In two of five contests this season, Wilson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Wilson goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Wilson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 5 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

