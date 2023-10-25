Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Devils on October 25?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Tom Wilson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- Wilson is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
