The Washington Capitals, with T.J. Oshie, are in action Wednesday versus the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Oshie in the Capitals-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

T.J. Oshie vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie has averaged 16:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Oshie has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.

Through five games this season, Oshie has not recorded a point.

Through five games this season, Oshie has not recorded an assist.

Oshie's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Oshie going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Oshie Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 16 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 5 Games 4 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.