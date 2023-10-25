Rasmus Sandin Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - October 25
Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Prop bets for Sandin in that upcoming Capitals-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Rasmus Sandin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Sandin Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Sandin has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 21:52 on the ice per game.
- Sandin has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.
- Sandin has yet to register a point this season through five games.
- Through five games this year, Sandin has not recorded an assist.
- Sandin's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.
- There is a 29.4% chance of Sandin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sandin Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +4 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|5
|Games
|4
|0
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|1
|0
|Assists
|0
