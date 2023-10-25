Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 25
In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Indiana Pacers are favored by 5.5 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSIN.
Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wizards vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 117 - Wizards 116
Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info
|Pacers vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Wizards Injury Report
|Pacers vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Pacers vs Wizards
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.6
Wizards Performance Insights
- On offense, the Wizards averaged 113.2 points per game (21st-ranked in league) last year. They ceded 114.4 points per contest on defense (17th-ranked).
- With 43.6 rebounds per game, Washington ranked 15th in the NBA. It allowed 43 rebounds per contest, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Wizards put up 25.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 14th in the NBA.
- Washington, who was 15th in the league with 13.3 turnovers per game, forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which was second-worst in the NBA.
- The Wizards drained 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) last season, while owning a 35.6% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).
