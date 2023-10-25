In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Indiana Pacers are favored by 5.5 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSIN.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wizards vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 117 - Wizards 116

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 5.5)

Wizards (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.6)

Pacers (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.6

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense, the Wizards averaged 113.2 points per game (21st-ranked in league) last year. They ceded 114.4 points per contest on defense (17th-ranked).

With 43.6 rebounds per game, Washington ranked 15th in the NBA. It allowed 43 rebounds per contest, which ranked 12th in the league.

The Wizards put up 25.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 14th in the NBA.

Washington, who was 15th in the league with 13.3 turnovers per game, forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which was second-worst in the NBA.

The Wizards drained 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) last season, while owning a 35.6% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

