Nicklas Backstrom Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - October 25
Nicklas Backstrom will be in action when the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Backstrom interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Nicklas Backstrom vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Devils Game Info
|Capitals vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Devils Prediction
|Capitals vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Capitals vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Backstrom Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Backstrom has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:53 on the ice per game.
- Backstrom has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.
- Through five games this year, Backstrom has not recorded a point.
- Through five games this year, Backstrom has not recorded an assist.
- Backstrom's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Backstrom has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Backstrom Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +4 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|5
|Games
|2
|0
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.