In the opening contest of the 2023-24 season for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks battle the San Antonio Spurs on October 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Spurs allowed to their opponents (50.7%).

Dallas went 12-10 when it shot better than 50.7% from the field.

The Spurs ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA. The Mavericks finished 30th.

Last year, the Mavericks scored 8.9 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Spurs gave up (123.1).

Dallas went 15-6 last season when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs shot at a 46.5% rate from the field last season, two percentage points fewer than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.

San Antonio went 14-17 when it shot better than 48.5% from the field.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Mavericks finished 30th.

The Spurs put up only 1.1 fewer points per game last year (113) than the Mavericks allowed (114.1).

When it scored more than 114.1 points last season, San Antonio went 15-20.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks posted 115.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 113.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, Dallas allowed 2.9 fewer points per game (112.7) than when playing on the road (115.6).

In home games, the Mavericks sunk 0.6 fewer threes per game (14.9) than on the road (15.5). They also had a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to when playing on the road (37.6%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs scored 115.1 points per game at home last season, and 111 away.

In 2022-23, the Spurs allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home (121.4) than away (124.7).

At home, the Spurs drained 11.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged on the road (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.7%).

Mavericks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dwight Powell Questionable Illness Jaden Hardy Questionable Ankle Luka Doncic Questionable Calf

Spurs Injuries