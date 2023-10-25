For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Martin Fehervary a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fehervary stats and insights

  • Fehervary is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
  • Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.