Kyle Kuzma could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

Below, we look at Kuzma's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+112)

Over 7.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 119.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers gave up 45.3 rebounds per contest last season, 28th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pacers conceded 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

The Pacers conceded 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 17th in the league in that category.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 36 27 7 7 4 0 0 10/28/2022 37 18 9 3 3 0 1 10/19/2022 34 22 13 2 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.