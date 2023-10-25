Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards take the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In this piece we'll examine Poole's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+126)

Over 5.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+142)

Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA last season, allowing 119.5 points per game.

The Pacers allowed 45.3 rebounds on average last year, 28th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pacers allowed 26.4 per contest last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, 17th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 33 20 5 5 1 0 1 12/5/2022 32 23 5 4 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.