John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Fancy a wager on Carlson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Carlson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Carlson has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 24:45 on the ice per game.

Carlson has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Carlson has a point in four games this year through five games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Carlson has an assist in three of five games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Carlson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

Carlson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Carlson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 5 Games 3 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.