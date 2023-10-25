The Washington Capitals, Evgeny Kuznetsov included, will face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Kuznetsov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov's plus-minus this season, in 20:04 per game on the ice, is -1.

Kuznetsov has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

Kuznetsov has recorded a point in one of five games playedthis year.

Kuznetsov has had an assist in one of five games this year.

The implied probability that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 5 Games 4 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

