Dylan Strome Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - October 25
The Washington Capitals, including Dylan Strome, take the ice Wednesday versus the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Dylan Strome vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Capitals vs Devils Game Info
|Capitals vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Devils Prediction
|Capitals vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Capitals vs Devils
Strome Season Stats Insights
- Strome has averaged 15:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).
- Strome has a goal in one of five games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.
- Strome has a point in one of his five games this year, and had multiple points in that game.
- Strome has yet to post an assist through five games this year.
- Strome's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Strome Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 16 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.
- The team's +4 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|5
|Games
|4
|2
|Points
|5
|2
|Goals
|1
|0
|Assists
|4
