Delon Wright and the Washington Wizards match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In this piece we'll break down Wright's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 5.5 (-118)

Over 5.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers gave up 119.5 points per contest last year, 29th in the NBA.

Allowing 45.3 rebounds per contest last year, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pacers gave up 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

The Pacers allowed 12.4 made 3-pointers per game last year, 17th in the league in that category.

Delon Wright vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 23 9 0 5 1 0 1 10/19/2022 27 5 3 1 0 2 2

