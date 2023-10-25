The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gafford's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-110)

Over 10.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+114)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were ranked 29th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 119.5 points per contest.

The Pacers conceded 45.3 rebounds on average last year, 28th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers conceded 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

Defensively, the Pacers conceded 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, 17th in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 30 13 5 2 0 4 0 12/9/2022 19 7 3 1 0 1 0 10/28/2022 15 10 4 0 0 0 0 10/19/2022 16 12 7 0 0 1 1

