Will Connor McMichael score a goal when the Washington Capitals play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

McMichael has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

