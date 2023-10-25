Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Devils on October 25, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jack Hughes, John Carlson and others are available in the New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals matchup at Prudential Center on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Capitals vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Capitals vs. Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs. Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs. Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs. Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Devils vs Capitals
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Carlson's one goal and three assists in five games for Washington add up to four total points on the season.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Alexander Ovechkin has scored three total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has one goal and two assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|14
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 13
|0
|0
|0
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
Hughes has been vital to New Jersey this season, with 14 points in five games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|2
|2
|4
|6
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|0
|3
|3
|6
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through five games, with three goals and six assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.