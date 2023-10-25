The New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) host the Washington Capitals (1-3-1), who have fallen in three straight, on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-250) Capitals (+200) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won one of the four games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington has not entered a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +200.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 33.3% chance to win.

Washington has played just one game this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Capitals vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 20 (11th) Goals 6 (32nd) 16 (9th) Goals Allowed 19 (14th) 11 (2nd) Power Play Goals 1 (29th) 6 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (26th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have scored six goals this season (1.2 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.

The Capitals have allowed 19 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 14th.

Their -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

