Capitals vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
The New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) host the Washington Capitals (1-3-1), who have fallen in three straight, on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-250)
|Capitals (+200)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won one of the four games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +200.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 33.3% chance to win.
- Washington has played just one game this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Capitals vs Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Capitals
Capitals vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|20 (11th)
|Goals
|6 (32nd)
|16 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|19 (14th)
|11 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (29th)
|6 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (26th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals have scored six goals this season (1.2 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.
- The Capitals have allowed 19 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
