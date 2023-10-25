The New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) are heavy favorites at home against the Washington Capitals (1-3-1) on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Devils are -250 on the moneyline to win, while the Capitals have +200 moneyline odds.

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Capitals vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Capitals vs. Devils Betting Trends

Each New Jersey game this season has had over 6.5 goals.

The Devils are 3-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Capitals have been the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

New Jersey is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Washington has not played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season.

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nicklas Backstrom 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+130) - Dylan Strome 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-139) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-189)

