Having dropped three in a row, the Washington Capitals visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 19 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 14th in the league.

With six goals (1.2 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 19 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at just a 1.2 goals-per-game average (six total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % John Carlson 5 1 3 4 7 3 - Alexander Ovechkin 5 1 2 3 3 2 0% Matthew Phillips 5 1 2 3 1 2 100% Dylan Strome 5 2 0 2 2 2 51.7% Tom Wilson 5 0 2 2 3 7 100%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 16 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils' 20 total goals (four per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 16 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players