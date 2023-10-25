How to Watch the Capitals vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 25
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT
Having dropped three in a row, the Washington Capitals visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.
Tune in to TNT and Max to watch the Devils and the Capitals hit the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have allowed 19 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 14th in the league.
- With six goals (1.2 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 19 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at just a 1.2 goals-per-game average (six total) during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|John Carlson
|5
|1
|3
|4
|7
|3
|-
|Alexander Ovechkin
|5
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0%
|Matthew Phillips
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|100%
|Dylan Strome
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|51.7%
|Tom Wilson
|5
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|100%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 16 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils' 20 total goals (four per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 16 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|5
|4
|10
|14
|7
|7
|24.6%
|Jesper Bratt
|5
|3
|6
|9
|2
|3
|-
|Tyler Toffoli
|5
|4
|2
|6
|2
|1
|50%
|Dougie Hamilton
|5
|3
|3
|6
|4
|2
|-
|Timo Meier
|5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|66.7%
