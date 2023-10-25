For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Alexander Alexeyev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Alexeyev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Alexeyev 2022-23 stats and insights

Alexeyev did not score in 32 games last season.

Alexeyev produced no points on the power play last season.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.