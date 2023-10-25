The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Does a wager on Ovechkin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 19:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Ovechkin has scored a goal in one of five games this season.

In three of five games this season, Ovechkin has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Ovechkin has an assist in two of five games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Ovechkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 5 Games 4 3 Points 2 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

