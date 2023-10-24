The Liberty Flames (7-0) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) in a CUSA matchup on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The total is 60.5 points for this matchup.

On offense, Liberty has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by averaging 487.9 yards per game. The defense ranks 33rd (331.7 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored Western Kentucky ranks 51st in the FBS (30.0 points per game), and it is 88th defensively (27.7 points allowed per game).

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Liberty vs Western Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -3.5 -115 -105 60.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Liberty Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Flames rank -4-worst with 470.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 60th by giving up 359.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

With an average of 31.3 points per game on offense and 21.3 points surrendered on defense over the last three games, the Flames rank 75th and 71st, respectively, during that timeframe.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Liberty, who ranks -30-worst in passing offense (191.3 passing yards per game) and -64-worst in passing defense (257.0 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three tilts.

While the Flames rank fourth-best in rushing offense over the last three contests (279.0 rushing yards per game), they've been less effective on defense with 102.7 rushing yards allowed per game (48th-ranked).

The Flames have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

Liberty has hit the over once in its past three games.

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty has posted a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Three of Liberty's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Liberty has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

Liberty has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this game.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 1,493 yards (213.3 ypg) on 88-of-152 passing with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 497 rushing yards on 85 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has 726 rushing yards on 122 carries with six touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has hauled in 24 catches for 509 yards (72.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Treon Sibley has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 55.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Bentley Hanshaw's 13 catches have yielded 170 yards and four touchdowns.

CJ Bazile Jr. has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Liberty's leading tackler, Tyren Dupree, has 57 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Brylan Green has picked off a team-high five passes. He also has 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.

