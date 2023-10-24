A matchup of CUSA teams features the Liberty Flames (7-0) squaring off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Flames are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-3.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-4) 61.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Liberty has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Flames have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Western Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

