Quarterbacks Sam Howell and Tyrod Taylor will be facing off on October 22, when the Washington Commanders (3-3) and New York Giants (1-5) play at MetLife Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Sam Howell vs. Tyrod Taylor Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Tyrod Taylor 6 Games Played 4 67.8% Completion % 68.6% 1,500 (250.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 292 (73.0) 9 Touchdowns 0 6 Interceptions 0 104 (17.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 40 (10.0) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 230.5 yards

: Over/Under 230.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Giants Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Giants are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 27.8 points per game (28th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York ranks 18th in the NFL with 1,302 passing yards allowed (217.0 per game) and 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3).

Against the run, the Giants rank 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 147.5, and they rank 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

On defense, New York ranks 23rd in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 61.9%. It is 23rd in third-down efficiency allowed at 43.7%.

Tyrod Taylor Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 192.5 yards

: Over/Under 192.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

