The New York Giants (1-5) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Commanders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights

The Commanders rack up 22.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Giants give up per contest (27.8).

The Commanders average 62.5 fewer yards per game (302) than the Giants allow per outing (364.5).

This season, Washington rushes for 59.7 fewer yards per game (87.8) than New York allows per contest (147.5).

This year, the Commanders have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (5).

Commanders Away Performance

On the road, the Commanders score more points (30 per game) than they do overall (22.2). They also allow fewer points on the road (27.7) than they do overall (29.3).

The Commanders pick up 315.3 yards per game away from home (13.3 more than overall), and allow 405.3 away from home (28.1 more than overall).

The Commanders pick up 100.3 rushing yards per game away from home (12.5 more than overall), and give up 110.7 in road games (18.3 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Commanders convert more third downs (35.1%) than they do overall (34.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs away from home (33.3%) than overall (39.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-31 FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago L 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta W 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at New York - CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 11/5/2023 at New England - FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.