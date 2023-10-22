The Washington Commanders' (3-3) injury report ahead of their game against the New York Giants (1-5) currently has 10 players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 22 from MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders faced the Atlanta Falcons in their last outing, winning 24-16.

Last time out, the Giants were beaten by the Buffalo Bills 14-9.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Paul OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Samuel Cosmi OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Kendall Fuller CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Holmes CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Montez Sweat DE Finger Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Allen DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice James Smith-Williams DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Benjamin St-Juste CB Hand Full Participation In Practice Kamren Curl S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Christopher Rodriguez Jr. RB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Jones QB Neck Questionable Gary Brightwell RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Graham Gano K Knee Limited Participation In Practice Mark Glowinski OG Quad Limited Participation In Practice Matt Peart OT Shoulder Out Adoree' Jackson CB Neck Questionable Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out D.J. Davidson DL Knee Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable Tre Hawkins III CB Knee Full Participation In Practice John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Out

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders sport the 22nd-ranked offense this season (302 yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 377.2 yards allowed per game.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (29.3 points allowed per game), the Commanders have put up better results offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by putting up 22.2 points per game.

The Commanders are totaling 214.2 passing yards per game offensively this year (16th in NFL), and they are allowing 248.2 passing yards per game (27th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Offensively, Washington ranks 25th in the NFL with 87.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 23rd in rushing yards allowed per contest (129).

With eight forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (24th in NFL), the Commanders' -2 turnover margin ranks 21st in the NFL.

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-3)

Commanders (-3) Moneyline: Commanders (-160), Giants (+130)

Commanders (-160), Giants (+130) Total: 37.5 points

