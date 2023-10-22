The New York Giants (1-5) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 37.5 points.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Commanders' upcoming game versus Giants, review the article below, where we offer statistics to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Commanders vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Washington's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.5 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In six games this year, the Commanders have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent four times.

Washington's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Giants have won the second quarter in one game and have lost the second quarter in five games.

3rd Quarter

The Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Washington is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

Out of six games this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Commanders have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

Washington's offense is averaging nine points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.7 points on average in that quarter.

After six games this year, the Giants have lost the fourth quarter four times and won two times.

Commanders vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In six games this season, the Commanders have had the lead after the first half three times and have been losing after the first half three times.

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in four games (1-3), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

In six games this season, the Commanders have been outscored in the second half two times and outscored their opponent four times.

Washington's offense is averaging 13.2 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.5 points on average in the second half.

Out of six games this year, the Giants have lost the second half four times (0-4 in those games) and have won the second half two times (1-1).

