The William & Mary Tribe (4-2) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Towson Tigers (2-4) in a CAA matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field. An over/under of 41.5 is set in the contest.

Defensively, William & Mary has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 239.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 54th (363.5 yards per game). With 22.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Towson ranks 75th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 91st, giving up 31.0 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Towson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

William & Mary vs Towson Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline William & Mary -13.5 -115 -115 41.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on William & Mary vs. Towson? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

William & Mary Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Tribe have been top-25 over the last three games with 151.0 total yards surrendered per game (sixth-best). They haven't fared as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 73.0 total yards per game (-131-worst).

From a defensive perspective, the Tribe have been top-25 over the last three games with 14.7 points allowed per game (19th-best). They haven't fared as well on offense, with 15.7 points per game (-103-worst).

In terms of passing offense, William & Mary ranks -132-worst with 55.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 51st by surrendering 168.0 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

The Tribe rank 96th in the FCS with 129.7 rushing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three games, but they've really been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 11th-best with 261.7 rushing yards per game during that time frame.

William & Mary Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Tribe have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

William & Mary has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

William & Mary has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

William & Mary has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

The Tribe have a 0.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on William & Mary to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has 738 yards passing for William & Mary, completing 56.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 250 rushing yards (41.7 ypg) on 51 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Malachi Imoh, has carried the ball 78 times for 498 yards (83.0 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 122 receiving yards on 14 catches.

Bronson Yoder has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 408 yards (68.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

JT Mayo has hauled in 16 catches for 191 yards (31.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

DreSean Kendrick has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in seven grabs for 107 yards, an average of 17.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Nathaniel Lynn leads the team with 7.0 sacks, and also has six tackles.

Marcus Barnes, William & Mary's tackle leader, has eight tackles and one interception this year.

Malcolm Spencer has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has four tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.