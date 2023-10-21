The William & Mary Tribe (4-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Towson Tigers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field in a CAA clash.

William & Mary ranks 54th in total offense this year (363.5 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the FCS with 363.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Towson is posting 22.3 points per game (75th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FCS on defense (31.0 points allowed per game).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Towson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

William & Mary vs. Towson Key Statistics

William & Mary Towson 363.5 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.0 (70th) 239.3 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.8 (84th) 239.7 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (44th) 123.8 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (76th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 738 yards (123.0 ypg) to lead William & Mary, completing 56.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 250 rushing yards on 51 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Malachi Imoh has compiled 498 rushing yards on 78 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 122 yards (20.3 per game) on 14 catches.

Bronson Yoder has carried the ball 77 times for 408 yards (68.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

JT Mayo's leads his squad with 191 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

DreSean Kendrick has compiled seven grabs for 107 yards, an average of 17.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has put up 1,166 passing yards, or 194.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.5% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 33.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Devin Matthews, has carried the ball 81 times for 310 yards (51.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

D'Ago Hunter has been given 59 carries and totaled 308 yards while also gaining 137 yards through the air .

Lukkas Londono has racked up 239 receiving yards on 19 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Carter Runyon has 19 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 224 yards (37.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Da'kendall James' 18 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 205 yards (34.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed William & Mary or Towson gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.