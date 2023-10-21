Week 8 UAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UAC teams were in action for one game in the Week 8 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb
Week 8 UAC Results
Gardner-Webb 35 Eastern Kentucky 32
- Pregame Favorite: Eastern Kentucky (-3.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen King (14-for-18, 185 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jayden Brown (15 ATT, 142 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Ephraim Floyd (4 TAR, 4 REC, 61 YDS)
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Passing: Parker McKinney (24-for-39, 213 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Braedon Sloan (14 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jalen Burbage (6 TAR, 6 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Gardner-Webb
|Eastern Kentucky
|445
|Total Yards
|369
|190
|Passing Yards
|213
|255
|Rushing Yards
|156
|4
|Turnovers
|3
Next Week's UAC Games
Abilene Christian Wildcats at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Eccles Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
North Alabama Lions at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Tarleton State Texans at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Greater Zion Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
