The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) will play their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Sun Devils will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 26.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Arizona State matchup.

Washington vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Washington (-26.5) 58.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Washington (-26.5) 58.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Washington vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Washington has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites.

Arizona State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Washington & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900 To Win the Pac-12 +140 Bet $100 to win $140 Arizona State To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.